WATERTOWN — The Vieness Piano Duo will perform Sunday as part of Trinity Concert Series.
The concert is at 3 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 227 Sherman St.
The Los Angeles-based duo has captivated audiences with their wide range of repertoire.
Their Sunday concert is titled, “Let’s Dance,” and will feature a program of Spanish, Hungarian, American, Brazilian, Argentinian and Cuban dances for four-hand piano.
German pianist Eva Schaumkell has performed in the United States, the Middle East, and throughout Europe. She was awarded first prize at the 2018 International James Ramos Video Competition at the 2014 Ms. Schaumkell has performed in such notable venues ranging from Steinway Hall, London, to a performance of Beethoven’s first piano concerto with the Cairo Symphony Orchestra lead by Maestro Ahmed El Saedi, at the Cairo Opera House in Egypt.
She is a doctoral student of the renowned pianist and teacher Daniel Pollack at the USC Thornton School of Music in Los Angeles, where she is also a teaching assistant.
Indian-American pianist Vijay Venkatesh, Ms. Schaumkell’s husband, has been recognized on three continents as a pianist with profound musicianship. He has performed extensively across the United States and Europe as soloist with several symphony orchestras. He is pursuing an artist diploma at the Colburn School in Los Angeles with Fabio Bidini. He has been invited to teach master classes at the Roanoke University in Virginia and Emory University, Atlanta.
Mr. Venkatesh has been named a Davidson Fellow Laureate at the Library of Congress, is a USC Thornton’s Discovery Scholar, a grand prize Winner of the Los Angeles Music Center’s Spotlight Awards and was featured on National Public Radio’s “From the Top,” with host Christopher O’Riley.
