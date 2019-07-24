Plan would push 3 million off food stamps

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Agriculture proposed new rules July 23 to limit access to food stamps for households with savings and other assets, a measure that officials said would cut benefits to about 3 million people.
In a telephone call with reporters, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and Acting Deputy Under Secretary Brandon Lipps said the proposed new rules for the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) were aimed at ending automatic eligibility for those who were already receiving federal and state assistance.
“This proposal will save money and preserve the integrity of the program,” Perdue said. “SNAP should be a temporary safety net.”
About 40 million low-income people received SNAP benefits in 2018. Forty-three states routinely grant eligibility to low-income people already receiving other government benefits, without undergoing income or asset tests.
Lipps said the proposal would result in an annual budgetary savings of $2.5 billion and restrict less needy individuals from qualifying for benefits.
USDA officials said the proposal was aimed at closing a loophole that was famously exploited by a wealthy Minnesota man, Rob Undersander, who says he received food stamps for 19 months despite owning significant assets such as property and bank accounts.
“Now people will have to qualify like everyone else,” Perdue said.
Lipps also said the proposal aimed to make sure that beneficiaries are treated equally across all states, and that recipients’ geographic location should not dictate their benefit level.
The proposal begins a 60-day public comment period July 24, and those comments must be reviewed before the proposal can go into effect. The last USDA proposal on SNAP received more than 100,000 comments.
To be eligible for SNAP, a household’s gross income must be below 130 percent of the federal poverty line. In 2019, that works out to $32,640 a year for a family of four. Democrats pointed out that the benefit amounts to $1.40 per person per meal.
Currently, households remain eligible with up to $2,250 in countable assets (such as cash or money in a bank account) or $3,500 in countable assets if at least one member of the household is age 60 or older, or is disabled. These amounts are updated annually.
