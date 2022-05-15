MIAMI — One person was killed and five others were injured, including two toddlers, when a small plane crash-landed on a bridge near Haulover Park on Saturday afternoon, striking a car and bursting into flames, authorities said.
At around 1 p.m., the single-engine Cessna 172 lost engine power and landed on the Haulover Inlet Bridge, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The plane took off from Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport with three people on board headed for Key West International Airport.
A woman and two toddlers were in a car driving on the bridge when the plane made the emergency landing, Miami-Dade police said. The plane and car collided in a head-on collision, flipping the plane and causing it to engulf in flames. Another car was clipped in the crash.
When Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived, two of three plane passengers were already outside of the aircraft. After firefighters put out the blaze, they found a person dead inside the plane, police said.
The woman and children were in good, stable condition on Saturday and were taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center as a precaution. One person was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center and their condition is unknown, police said. Another person was taken to Aventura Hospital.
Social media video shows the plane on the bridge, which spans the inlet where Biscayne Bay flows into the Atlantic Ocean. The bridge is just north of Bal Harbour, Surfside and Miami Beach, and south of Haulover Park and Sunny Isles Beach.
On the bridge, the plane caught fire and broke up. A minivan sat heavily damaged near the plane.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash.
