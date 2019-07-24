Police seek teens suspected in three killings in Canada

Canadian police are searching for two teenagers whom they suspect of killing an American woman and an Australian man this week in an isolated part of British Columbia.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Kam McLeod, 19; and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18; were wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of Chynna Deese, of Charlotte, N.C.; and her boyfriend, Lucas Fowler, of Sydney. Their bodies were discovered in an area near the border with Alaska, police said, more than 300 miles from a burned-out camper the suspects were traveling in.
Police also said they believe the pair killed a third man whose body was found in a highway rest stop relatively near the burned-out camper.
On July 23, after finding the camper, police had initially said the men were missing persons but then said they were suspects in the deaths.
On July 24, as the manhunt continued and expanded, police warned on Twitter that the two appeared to be in Manitoba, three provinces east of the area where the killings took place.
Throughout the week, police have offered few details about their investigation into the killings nor have they offered any theories of a motive.
The men left Port Alberni, a paper and lumber mill town on Vancouver Island, to look for work in neighboring Alberta on July 12, said Schmegelsky’s father, Al, in an interview with CHEK television in Victoria, on July 22. He said the pair took jobs at Walmart after high school graduation but quit after five weeks.
Al Schmegelsky said he was surprised to learn from police that his son was still in British Columbia.
“They’re just kids on an adventure,” he told the broadcaster when police were still treating them as missing persons. “They’re really good boys; they’ve been friends since elementary school.”
The couple whose remains were discovered July 15 were working and traveling through Canada, according to their families. They met about two years ago while traveling in Croatia. Fowler had been working at a lodge in British Columbia and was the son of a chief inspector in the New South Wales Police Force.
