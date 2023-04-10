Akwesasne police officer fires shots after being hit by suspect’s car

Two Akwesasne Mohawk Police (AMP) officers have been placed on administrative leave while police investigate the circumstances of an incident in the village of Kana:takon (St. Regis), which is located on the Canadian side of tribal land, according to a post on the AMP social media page. The suspect managed to flee the scene into the United States before she could be arrested.

