Jefferson County
WATERTOWN — Jamey L. Vaughan, 44, of Franklin Street in Watertown, was charged by city police on Thursday when police executed a bench warrant, and resisting arrest.
According to police records, Vaughan allegedly attempted to prevent an officer from effecting her arrest by pulling her hands away during handcuffing and attempted to pull away from the officer after being told she was under arrest.
Police say the underlying charge of the bench warrant was for fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Vaughan was held pending arraignment in CAP Court.
Jonathan M. Belden, 38, of West Main Street in Watertown, was charged by city police on Thursday with disorderly conduct and consuming an alcohol beverage in public.
According to police records, Belden allegedly yelled obscenities at uniformed police officers walking down the street, which caused several people to exit a nearby business to see what was going on.
Amanda A. Maben, 45, of East Division Street in Watertown, was charged by city police on Thursday with two counts of second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony.
According to police records, Maben allegedly displayed what appeared to be a pistol and pointed it at the victim during an argument in their residence. Maben had previously been convicted of second-degree possession of a forged instrument in April 2003.
Police further allege Maben displayed what appeared to be a pistol at another victim during an argument in their residence.
Maben was held pending arraignment.
St. Lawrence County
Robert G. Gagnon, 48, Ogdensburg, was charged by state police with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property on Wednesday following an investigation into a larceny complaint at a residence on Middle Road in the town of Oswegatchie.
The complaint, which was originally made on March 2, involved the theft of multiple items from the Middle Road residence. Gagnon, according to troopers, possessed DC sneakers that were reported stolen.
