Kayla E. Vanderpool, 25, of Sterling Street, Watertown, was charged by city police on Wednesday with second-degree criminal trespass, and resisting arrest.
According to police records, Vanderpool allegedly entered the residence of the victim through the back door without permission and remained there. Police further allege Vanderpool pulled her arms away, flailed her arms, and attempted to get up after being advised that she was under arrest.
Vanderpool was processed and released with an appearance ticket to City Court.
Jay C. Brown, 36, no fixed address, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation at 3:41 a.m. Aug. 5 He was released to appear in Ogdensburg City Court.
Devante M. Zevetchin, 27, Ogdensburg, was arrested on a bench warrant at 3:25 a.m. Sunday.
Regina Pribble, 31, Ogdensburg, was charged Aug. 4 by Ogdensburg police with fifth-degree conspiracy, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree assault, second-degree robbery and second-degree criminal contempt at 3:30 p.m. following an order of protection violation investigation. She was arraigned in City Court and was remanded to the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.
James Yerdon, 47, Ogdensburg, was charged Aug. 2 with second-degree attempted robbery and fifth-degree criminal conspiracy at 9:56 a.m. He was arraigned in Ogdensburg City Court and was remanded to the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.