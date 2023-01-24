Cathryn E. Bogenschutz, 45, of Clayton, was charged by city police Jan. 18 with third-degree criminal trespass.
According to police records, on Jan. 18 Ms. Bogenschutz is accused of having remained within a room at Samaritan Medical Center after having been discharged. Ms. Bogenschutz was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Nikita M. LeValley, 33, of Sawdy Road, Watertown, was charged by city police Saturday with petit larceny. According to police records, Ms. LeValley is accused of stealing $16.20 worth of merchandise from the State Street Dollar Tree.
She was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Tony L. Frezzo II, 30, of Alexandria Bay, was charged by city police Sunday with second-degree aggravated harassment.
According to police records, Mr. Frezzo is accused of sending multiple text messages to someone threatening to “smash her face in.”
Mr. Frezzo was arrested at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
