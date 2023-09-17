WATERTOWN — Nicholas A. E. Polhamus, 31, of Clinton Street in Watertown was charged by city police on Tuesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records Polhamus allegedly damaged a door hinge that was valued at $4.99 by repeatedly punching and slamming a door and causing it to break in half.
Polhamus was processed and released with an appearance ticket to appear in Watertown City Court on Oct. 2.
Kristin M. Ramus, 42, of Main Street in Mannsville was charged by city police on Tuesday with petit larceny.
According to police records, Ramus allegedly stole a vibrator valued at $19.99 from Kinney Drugs.
Ramus was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and issued an appearance ticket answerable to Watertown City Court on Sept. 27.
Anthony C. Jackson, 29, of Leray Street in Watertown was charged by city police on Monday with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony.
According to police records, Jackson allegedly damaged two televisions, an Xbox One, and an entertainment system that did not belong to him. Police say the total value of the property was $948.92.
Jackson was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment in Watertown City Court.
Benjamin P. Davis, 38, of Elm Street in Watertown was charged by city police on Monday with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation.
According to police records, Davis allegedly grabbed the victim by the throat and applied pressure which caused the victim to have a hard time breathing and talking.
Davis was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and held pending arraignment in Watertown City Court on Tuesday. Police also say the victim requested a stay away order of protection.
Fred T. Page, 42, of Academy Street in Watertown was charged by city police on Monday with second-degree falsely reporting an incident, a felony.
According to police records, Page allegedly said he was going to blow up Wendy’s while knowing the information was false which caused employees to be alarmed and call 911.
Page was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket returnable to Watertown City Court on Sept. 27.
Tristain M. McGrath, 21, with no listed address was charged by city police on Wednesday with third-degree criminal trespass.
According to police records, McGrath allegedly remained unlawfully in a Leray Street residence that was not owned by her.
McGrath was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and released with an appearance ticket answerable to the City of Watertown Court on Sept. 27.
Brandon L. Faust, 22, with no listed address was charged by city police on Wednesday with third-degree criminal trespass.
According to police records, Faust allegedly entered and remained unlawfully in a Leray Street address that was not his.
Faust was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket answerable in the City of Watertown Court on Sept. 27.
Raymond A. Howes, 46, of Clinton Street in Watertown was charged by city police on Friday with second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Howes allegedly grabbed onto the victim and slid his hands across the face and body of the victim after a verbal altercation.
Howes was processed and released on scene with an appearance ticket answerable to the City of Watertown Court on Sept. 28. Police also say the victim is requesting an order of protection.
Brenda A. Tabor, 42, of Mundy Street in Watertown was charged by city police with endangering the welfare of a child.
According to police records, Tabor allegedly was the legal guardian of a child who missed 672 days out of 1,309 days of school, meaning the child missed roughly half of their school career.
Tabor was processed and released on an appearance ticket to return before the City of Watertown Court on Sept. 27.
Justin L. Ryan, 32, of Casey Street in Watertown was charged by city police on Tuesday with second-degree burglary, a felony, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Ryan allegedly entered and remained unlawfully in a residence that was not his with the intent to commit a crime. Police go on to allege that Ryan placed his hands around the throat of the victim and squeezed causing difficulty breathing.
They further allege that Ryan squeezed the victim’s arm and punched them in the face.
Ryan was processed and held pending arraignment in CAP Court on Tuesday. Police also say the victim is requesting a stay away order of protection.
