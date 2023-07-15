WATERTOWN — Sheila M. Kane, 59, of Huntington Street, was charged by city police on Thursday with second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Kane allegedly placed her cane against the victim’s neck during a domestic incident.
Updated: July 15, 2023 @ 6:34 pm
Kane was issued a criminal summons, which orders her to Watertown City Court on Aug. 4.
According to police records, Kane allegedly placed her cane against the victim’s neck during a domestic incident.
Kane was issued a criminal summons, which orders her to Watertown City Court on Aug. 4.
Jonathan E. Melendez, 38, with no listed address, was charged by city police on Thursday with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Melendez allegedly applied pressure on the throat of the victim with both hands which caused red marks on the victim’s neck. Police further allege Melendez intended to prevent the victim from calling for emergency services by taking a cell phone from the victim while knowing they were trying to call 911.
Melendez also allegedly struck the victim in the face several times, causing redness and minor bruising along with scratches on both sides of the victim’s face.
Melendez was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment in City Court.
Justin R. Elliott, 34, of Mechanic Street, was charged by city police on Thursday with second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Elliot allegedly harassed the victim when he shoved her multiple times during a domestic incident.
He was processed and released on scene with an appearance ticket answerable to the City Court.
Stephen J. Gilligan, 42, of Pine Street, was charged by city police on Thursday with trespass.
According to police records, Gilligan allegedly entered the partially fenced-in back parking lot of the Watertown Urban Mission and climbed in a Dumpster attempting to take items while the business was closed.
Gilligan was processed on scene and released with an appearance ticket returnable to City Court.
