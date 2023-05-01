WATERTOWN — Brandon L. Faust, 22, Morrison Street, was charged by city police Sunday with petit larceny.
According to police records, Mr. Faust allegedly stole three Four Lokos, one spiked Arnold Palmer, one bag of chocolate pizzelles, and one Chips Deluxe totalling $24.64 from The General Store on Bradley Street.
Mr. Faust was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket for Watertown City Court on May 15.
Brian G. Arnold, 52, West Main Street, was charged by city police Friday with petit larceny.
According to police records, Mr. Arnold allegedly stole one 25 oz. Natty Daddy from Stewart’s Shops on Mill Street.
Mr. Arnold was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket to Watertown City Court on May 11.
