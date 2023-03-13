WATERTOWN — Ryan C. Smith, 29, of Clay Street in Watertown was charged by city police on Sunday with driving while intoxicated, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, a traffic violation, and moving from lane unsafely.
According to police records, Mr. Smith allegedly refused to provide fingerprints and photographs during his arrest for DWI.
Mr. Smith was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket answerable to the City Court on March 31.
Logan M. A. Mcintosh, 26, of County Route 17, was charged by city police on Sunday with second-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, Mr. Mcintosh allegedly entered and remained in a Ward Street address that he did not have permission to be in. Police also allege he damaged a door casing that was valued at $176 when he kicked the front door causing it to break and the molding to detach.
Mr. Mcintosh was arrested on scene and transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket returnable to City Court on March 31.
Tina L. Trainham, 56, of County Route 3, in LaFargeville was charged by city police on Sunday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, and an equipment violation.
Ms. Trainham was processed roadside and released with an appearance ticket answerable in City Court on March 31.
Jason A. Thompson, 23, of Hunt Street in Watertown was charged by city police on Saturday with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of .08% of 1%, and failure to keep right.
Mr. Thompson was processed at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was released with an appearance ticket answerable to City Court on March 31.
Corey L. M. Peer, 33, of Main Street in Tannersville was charged by city police on Saturday with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
Mr. Peer was issued an appearance ticket answerable in Watertown Court on March 30.
Gary R. Shattuck, 47, of Crowner Avenue in Felts Mills was charged by city police on March 6 with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony.
According to police records, Mr. Shattuck allegedly stole several items from Home Depot in Watertown between Jan. 11 and March 3. Police say he made 13 transactions at the self checkout counter, and that he intentionally failed to scan the items in his cart and left the store with the items.
Police allege the total value of items stolen to be $1,074.79.
Mr. Shattuck was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.