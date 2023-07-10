WATERTOWN — Todd W. Granger, 44, Lansing Street, was charged by city police on Friday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, Granger allegedly damaged a ceramic household ornament valued at $40 by striking it with a crystal figurine that belonged to the victim, all in violation of an order of protection.
