WATERTOWN — Joseph J. Wilson Jr., 52, of Mechanic Street in Watertown, was charged by city police on Friday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, Mr. Wilson allegedly was observed yelling obscenities at staff members at the Samaritan Medical Center waiting area, which alarmed other patients.
