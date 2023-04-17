Joseph J. Wilson Jr., 52, Mechanic Street, was charged by city police Friday when police executed a bench warrant.
Mr. Wilson was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
Rain showers this evening mixing with snow showers overnight. Low 36F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%..
Rain showers this evening mixing with snow showers overnight. Low 36F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.
Updated: April 17, 2023 @ 10:37 pm
Joseph J. Wilson Jr., 52, Mechanic Street, was charged by city police Friday when police executed a bench warrant.
Mr. Wilson was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment.
Timothy D. Elliott, 31, Park Avenue West, was charged by city police Sunday with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, Mr. Elliott allegedly placed the victim in a headlock and applied pressure to their throat, causing difficult breathing.
Police also allege that Mr. Elliott took a phone out of the victim’s hand when they were trying to call 911.
Mr. Elliott was processed and held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building until arraignment.
Fabian R. Lamb, 47, Lansing Street, was charged by city police Friday with second-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, Mr. Lamb allegedly had someone else write a letter to a protected party while there was a stay-away order of protection in place.
Mr. Lamb was being held in the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building on a separate charge and processed.
Shawn M. Vanepps, 47, Mill Street, was charged by city police Sunday with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, Mr. Vanepps allegedly threw a Mason jar at the victim, which resulted in it smashing on the corner of a table.
Mr. Vanepps was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held pending arraignment.
Rodney P. Percy, 61, Black River, was charged by city police Sunday with petit larceny.
According to police records, Mr. Percy allegedly stole a gasoline spill kit and a case of windshield washer fluid from a city store, and various other items from the dumpster. Police estimate the total value of stolen items is $390.
Mr. Percy was processed and issued an appearance ticket for Watertown City Court.
Emily R. Mitchell, 35, no listed address, was charged by city police Saturday with second-degree criminal trespass.
According to police records, Ms. Mitchell allegedly entered an unoccupied Keyes Avenue house and remained there overnight.
Ms. Mitchell was processed and released with an appearance ticket for Watertown City Court.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.