Monique A. Farney, 36, of East Main Street, Brownville, was charged by city police on Wednesday when police executed a bench warrant.
Farney was held pending arraignment at Watertown CAP Court.
Jake R. Hanvy, 22, of Hyde Lake Road in Theresa, was charged by city police on Thursday with second-degree aggravated harassment.
According to police records, Hanvy allegedly sent a message by phone to the victim threatening to kill their husband.
Hanvy was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment in Watertown City Court.
Andrea L. Murphy, 46 of West Main Street in Watertown, was charged by city police on Wednesday when police executed a bench warrant.
Murphy was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and held pending arraignment in Watertown City Court.
Christine J. Murphy, 37, of Middle Road in Dexter, was charged by city police on Wednesday when police executed a bench warrant.
Police say the underlying charges are third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and petit larceny.
No further information was provided by police.
Jonathan E. Melendez, 38, of Eimicke Place in Watertown, was charged by city police on Wednesday with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony.
According to police records, Melendez allegedly violated a stay-away order of protection when he called the protected party while being previously convicted of first-degree criminal contempt.
Melendez was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed, and held pending arraignment in Watertown City Court.
Michelle A. Deyear, 57, of Loomis Road in Lorraine, was charged by city police on Tuesday with petit larceny and police also executed a warrant of arrest.
According to police records, Deyear allegedly turned in her cash bag that was short by $591. Police say she admitted to her employer that she owed that money and never repaid.
Deyear was processed and held pending arraignment in CAP Court.
Staff Writer
