Watertown police cruiser on May 29, 2021 in Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — Amanda L. Weeks, 31, Academy Street in Watertown, was charged by city police on Friday with endangering the welfare of a child.

According to police records, Ms. Weeks allegedly allowed her 9-year-old child to miss 130 days of school, her 10-year-old child to miss 64 days of school and her 12-year-old son to miss 134 days of school in the 2020-2023 school years. Police allege the school sent out 11 letters, made several phone calls, Zoom requests, emails, ParentSquare messages, and home visits to provide services with “minimal response.”

