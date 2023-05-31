WATERTOWN — Amanda L. Weeks, 31, Academy Street in Watertown, was charged by city police on Friday with endangering the welfare of a child.
According to police records, Ms. Weeks allegedly allowed her 9-year-old child to miss 130 days of school, her 10-year-old child to miss 64 days of school and her 12-year-old son to miss 134 days of school in the 2020-2023 school years. Police allege the school sent out 11 letters, made several phone calls, Zoom requests, emails, ParentSquare messages, and home visits to provide services with “minimal response.”
Ms. Weeks was processed and issued an appearance ticket to return to City Court.
Betty L. Fuller, 56, State Street in Watertown, was charged by city police on Friday with endangering the welfare of a child.
Police allege Ms. Fuller allowed her 9-year-old child to miss 130 days of school, her 10-year-old to miss 64 days of school, and her 12-year-old to miss 134 days of school during the 2020-2023 school years.
Police also say that the school sent out 11 letters, made several phone calls, Zoom requests, emails, ParentSquare messages, and home visits to provide services with “minimal response.”
Ms. Fuller was processed and issued an appearance ticket to return to City Court.
Ethan R. Maloney, 24, no listed address, was charged by city police on Tuesday when police executed a warrant of arrest.
Police say the original charges were for two counts of petit larceny.
Mr. Maloney was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment in City Court on May 31.
Rodney P. Percy, 61, Burnup Road in Black River, was charged by city police on Thursday with petit larceny.
According to police records, Mr. Percy allegedly stole a can of Innovera aerosol duster valued at $9.99 and a pair of Jacobs reading glasses valued at $10.99.
Mr. Percy was issued an appearance ticket returnable to City Court on June 15.
Nichole L. Smith, 44, no listed address, was charged by city police on Saturday with second-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, Ms. Smith allegedly violated an order of protection by being at the home and in the presence of the protected party.
Ms. Smith was held pending arraignment in the City Court.
Anthony D. Crosby, 36, Route 12 in Watertown, was charged by city police on Sunday with improper right turn, illegal signal parked, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 of 1%, driving while intoxicated, and resisting arrest.
According to police records, Mr. Crosby allegedly refused to get in the back of a patrol car and resisted arrest by pushing his body into officers in order to remain outside of the vehicle.
Police say Mr. Crosby’s BAC was .09%.
Mr. Crosby was processed at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and released with an appearance ticket answerable to City Court on June 16.
Nichole L. Smith, 44, no listed address, was charged by city police on Saturday with second-degree criminal contempt and resisting arrest.
According to police records, Ms. Smith allegedly violated a stay away order of protection when she was found inside the protected party’s apartment by police officers.
Police allege that Ms. Smith pulled away from officers and threw herself on a bed and attempted to hold her arms underneath her in order to keep herself from being handcuffed.
Ms. Smith was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and held pending arraignment at CAP Court on Saturday.
Rodrick D. Jenkins, 36, no listed address, was charged by city police on Friday with 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and police also executed a bench warrant.
According to police records, Mr. Jenkins possessed a white crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Mr. Jenkins was released with an appearance ticket answerable in City Court on June 7. He was turned over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for the bench warrant.
Emily R. Mitchell, 35, Franklin Street in Watertown, was charged by city police on Friday with trespass and police executed a bench warrant.
According to police records, Ms. Mitchell allegedly unlawfully remained at the Watertown Urban Mission.
Ms. Mitchell was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and turned over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on an active bench warrant.
Kirsten N. Kimberlin, 23, with no listed address was charged by city police on Tuesday when police executed a bench warrant.
Ms. Kimberlin was processed at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held pending arraignment.
Kyle W. Matejcik, 26, of Hinds Road in Watertown was charged by city police on Monday when police executed a warrant and police also revoked parole.
Police say the warrant was for failure to appear on a petit larceny charge, and he also showed to have a violation of probation.
Allissa M. Otis, 26, no listed address, was charged by city police on Monday with petit larceny.
Ms. Otis was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and released with an appearance ticket answerable in City Court on June 16.
Raymond S. Dickerson, 23, Rhine Avenue on Staten Island, was charged by city police on Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt, and police also executed a bench warrant.
According to police, Mr. Dickerson allegedly violated a stay away order of protection when he went to the protected party’s residence.
Mr. Dickerson was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and then held pending arraignment in City Court on Tuesday.
Shane W. Haldeman, 31, County Route 69 in Rodman. was charged by city police on Monday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
According to police records, Mr. Haldeman allegedly possessed nine glassine envelopes containing a white/tan powdery substance that tested positive for fentanyl.
Mr. Haldeman was processed and released with an appearance ticket answerable in the City Court on June 16.
Alissa D. Newman, 21, Willowbrook Drive in Watertown, was charged by city police on Sunday with driving while intoxicated, first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a felony, and operating a motor vehicle without inspection certificate.
According to police records, Ms. Newman allegedly drove while having a suspended license for pending prosecution for blood alcohol count and was under the influence of alcohol.
Ms. Newman was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and released with an appearance ticket answerable in City Court on June 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.