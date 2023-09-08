WATERTOWN — Ambria O. Ademola-Sadipe, 19, Maywood Terrace, Watertown, was charged by city police Monday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, Ademola-Sadipe allegedly yelled obscenities while standing in a public roadway, which made several onlookers in the area appear alarmed.
Ademola-Sadipe was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and and issued an appearance ticket answerable to Watertown City Court on Sept. 22.
Ademola-Sadipe was also charged by city police on Monday with petit larceny, third-degree burglary, a felony, third-degree criminal mischief, a felony, and third-degree criminal tampering.
According to police records, Ademola-Sadipe allegedly entered through a door that had a sign stating employees only and committed the offenses of petit larceny, criminal mischief, and criminal tampering.
Police further allege she stole an allen head stop bolt, commercial rat trap, rubber boots, parts to an Ingersol and Rand air compressor, a black glove, an owners manual for a scissor lift, hex head stop bolt, Yale forklift key, lawnmower key, and a compressor key that was valued at $436.39 from Afgritech LLC.
Police go on to allege that she tampered with an Ingersoll and Rand air compressor that belonged to Afgritech LLC and damaged a total of $829.80 of property belonging to the company.
She was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and held pending arraignment in Watertown City Court on Tuesday.
Cassandra L. Weed, 34, Slate Road, Watertown was charged by city police on Monday when police executed a bench warrant.
Weed was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held pending arraignment in Jefferson County Court on Tuesday.
Earlson L. Newell, 38, Bronson Street, Watertown was charged by city police on Sunday with second-degree harassment, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, endangering the welfare of a child, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, Newell allegedly grabbed the victim by their hand and waist, and prevented them from exiting their residence. Police also say Newell prevented the victim from communicating a request for emergency assistance by taking their cellphone while they were texting their sister a message asking her to call 911.
Newell also allegedly grabbed the victim by their neck with his hands and applied pressure on their neck when they were holding a 2-year-old child.
Police also allege that he pushed the victim to the ground.
Newell was processed and held pending arraignment in CAP Court on Sunday.
Stephanie E. Burke, 38, no listed address was charged by city police on Saturday with petit larceny and third-degree forgery.
According to police records, Burke allegedly signed someone else’s name to a check for $181.23 and cashed it without their permission.
Burke was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and held pending arraignment in the City of Watertown Court on Sunday.
Burke was also charged by city police on Saturday with false personation, and police also executed a bench warrant.
According to police records, Burke allegedly gave another name to a uniformed police officer of the Watertown Police Department with the intent to prevent the officer from ascertaining such information.
Burke was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was held on a bench warrant issued by City of Watertown Court pending arraignment on Sunday.
