Tonya M. Mcloud, 49, State Street, was charged by city police Wednesday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and second-degree menacing.
According to police records, Ms. Mcloud allegedly threatened to slice the throat of the victim and possessed a knife. Police also allege Ms. McLoud was previously convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance in Missouri in 2007.
Ms. Mcloud was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and held pending arraignment.
Samantha L. Tyo, 32, Hammond, was charged by city police Tuesday when police executed a bench warrant.
Ms. Tyo was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and held pending arraignment.
Karen M. Martin, 32, Bronson Street, was charged by city police Tuesday with third-degree falsely reporting an incident.
According to police records, Ms. Martin allegedly reported to police that she was shot at with a BB gun when she was not.
Ms. Martin was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and released with an appearance ticket for city court.
JonMichael Edwards-Taylor, 23, Fort Drum, was charged by city police Wednesday with two counts of criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Mr. Edwards-Taylor allegedly grabbed the victim by the throat and applied pressure which impeded their ability to breathe. Police also allege that he was in possession of a Cold Steel straight-blade knife, held it near their stomach in a threatening manner, and had the intent to use it on the victim.
Police go on to allege that Mr. Edwards-Taylor engaged in the physical struggle while in close proximity to a child. Police also say he punched the victim.
Mr. Edwards-Taylor was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building for processing and was held for arraignment.
