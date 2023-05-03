WATERTOWN — Connel C. Worline, 18, and Matthew M. Cleary, 18, both of West Main Street, were each charged by city police Monday with possession of burglar’s tools and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, Mr. Worline and Mr. Cleary allegedly possessed a hammer and a common screwdriver in order to force entry at a vacant apartment. Police also say they damaged a door while trying to gain entry to the vacant apartment.
They were issued appearance tickets for city court.
Ricardo H. Hall, 43, William Street, was charged by city police Tuesday with second-degree strangulation, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree assault, all felonies.
According to police records, Mr. Hall allegedly applied pressure to the victim’s throat with both of his hands, causing them to lose consciousness. Police say he also struck the victim in the head with a clay vase, causing a laceration that required staples.
Hall was also charged by city police Tuesday when, as a registered sex offender, he failed to register his new address with the New York State Sex Offender Registry within the 10-day requirement, police say, which is a felony.
Police allege that he was found to be living at 119 William St., Apt. 1 in Watertown for several months.
He was processed and held pending arraignment on the charges.
Jason J. Budd, 34, Ogdensburg, was charged by city police Monday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
According to police records, Mr. Budd allegedly possessed a white powder substance in a black bag belonging to him in a vehicle which tested positive for methamphetamine.
Mr. Budd was released with an appearance ticket for city court.
David W. Simmons, 29, DeKalb, was charged by city police Monday with petit larceny.
According to police records, Mr. Simmons allegedly attempted to leave O’Reilly Auto Parts with a phone charger and a set of hex keys in his coat pocket without paying for the items.
Mr. Simmons was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket for city court.
Thomas W. Rapholtz, 49, William Street, was charged by city police Monday with criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Mr. Rapholtz allegedly placed both hands around the victim’s neck and squeezed, impeding their ability to breathe. Police also say he grabbed the victim by the hair and threw them to the ground, causing them to strike their head.
Mr. Rapholtz was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building for processing and held pending arraignment in city court.
