Watertown police cruiser. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — Connel C. Worline, 18, and Matthew M. Cleary, 18, both of West Main Street, were each charged by city police Monday with possession of burglar’s tools and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

According to police records, Mr. Worline and Mr. Cleary allegedly possessed a hammer and a common screwdriver in order to force entry at a vacant apartment. Police also say they damaged a door while trying to gain entry to the vacant apartment.

