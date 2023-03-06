WATERTOWN — Shyenne A.R. Fisher, 23, of Gill Street in Watertown, was charged by city police Saturday with driving while intoxicated, unsafe tires, moving from lane unsafely, driving without a license, and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
According to police records, Ms. Fisher allegedly prevented a city police officer from processing her by refusing to provide pedigree information, fingerprints or photographs. Police also say Ms. Fisher refused to provide a breath sample.
Ms. Fisher was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and released with appearance tickets for City Court.
Ms. Fisher was also charged by city police Saturday and again on Sunday with second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Ms. Fisher allegedly kicked a uniformed police officer in the leg multiple times and bit the left index finger of a uniformed police officer causing a puncture wound on Saturday, and kicked someone in the left side of their face on Sunday.
She was issued appearance tickets for the charges.
Jahlonni J.J. Gillis-Miles, 24, of Fort Drum, was charged by city police Sunday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, Mr. Gillis-Miles allegedly put his hands up in a fighting stance in a crowd while a staff member was attempting to disperse the crowd.
Mr. Gillis-Miles was transported and processed at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and turned over to PMO. He was released with an appearance ticket for City Court.
Alisia L. Riney, 24, of Mill Street in Watertown, was charged by city police Saturday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, Ms. Riney allegedly repeatedly attempted to fight another individual that was trying to leave the area.
Ms. Riney was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and released with an appearance ticket for City Court.
Nicholas R. Tracey, 24, of Clinton Street in Watertown, was charged by city police Sunday with third-degree falsely reporting an incident.
According to police records, Mr. Tracey allegedly reported to city police that an assault involving weapons occurred, which police say did not occur.
Mr. Tracey was processed and released with an appearance ticket for City Court.
Rachel A. James, 21, of West Main Street in Watertown, was charged by city police Sunday with third-degree falsely reporting an incident.
According to police records, Ms. James allegedly reported to dispatch and city police that an assault involving weapons occurred, which police say did not occur.
Ms. James was processed and released with an appearance ticket for City Court.
Jason R. Alexander, 27, of North Hamilton Street in Watertown, was charged by city police Wednesday with three counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.
According to police records, Mr. Alexander allegedly possessed a semiautomatic rifle capable of accepting a detachable magazine and also equipped with a telescoping stock and pistol grip, which police say qualifies the rifle as an assault weapon.
Police also allege that Mr. Alexander damaged a Remington Model 770 by slamming the stock on the floor, which caused a round to be discharged within a residence occupied by three other people, including two children, causing a grave risk of death to the individuals.
Mr. Alexander was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment in City Court.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.