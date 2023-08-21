WATERTOWN — Christopher P. Carbone, 55, with no listed address was charged by city police on Friday with second-degree criminal trespass.
According to police records, Carbone allegedly remained unlawfully at a Bellew Avenue residence knowing he did not have permission from the owner.
Carbone was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket to appear in Watertown City Court on Sept. 7.
Clyde H. Bacon, 77, of Riverside Drive in Canton was charged by city police on Aug. 12 with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, Bacon allegedly was observed striking a Guilfoyle Ambulance paramedic at Whistler’s Tavern on Public Square.
Bacon was processed on scene and issued an appearance ticket answerable to the City of Watertown Court on Sept. 1.
Sandra A. Blair, 59, of Route 12 in Watertown was charged by city police on Wednesday when police executed a bench warrant.
Police say the underlying charges are for trespass and disorderly conduct.
Blair was held pending arraignment in CAP Court on Aug. 16.
Thomas C. Mackey, 38, of Myrtle Avenue in Watertown was charged by city police on Friday with fourth-degree larceny.
According to police records, Mackey allegedly was fronted $1,250 in cash from the victim to complete work on the victim’s residence and never went back to the residence to complete the work nor purchased any materials for the job.
Mackey was processed and released with an appearance ticket to Watertown City Court on Aug. 31.
Marcel A. Morse, 37, of Cayuga Avenue in Watertown was charged by city police on Saturday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.
Morse was processed and released on scene with an appearance ticket answerable to the City of Watertown Court on Aug. 31.
Daivon D. Hilton-Vaughn, 24, of 5th Armored Division Drive on Fort Drum was charged by city police on Sunday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Hilton-Vaughn allegedly damaged a porcelain sink that belonged to Jefferson County, valued at $81.66 when he was seen striking the object with a closed fist, breaking the porcelain and detaching it from the wall. Police further allege that he grabbed a Watertown Police Department officer and attempted to throw the officer while being processed at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building booking room.
Hilton-Vaughn was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and turned over to PMO with an appearance ticket answerable to the City of Watertown Court on Sept. 8.
Hilton-Vaughn was also charged by city police on Sunday with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and second-degree harassment.
Police say he fought with arresting officers and attempted to push them through a large glass window. Police further allege that he was seen charging towards an employee of the Paddock Club in an aggressive manner causing another patron to try and keep him away from the employee. He also allegedly pushed an officer with both hands, causing the officer to stumble back.
He was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and turned over to PMO with an appearance ticket answerable to the City of Watertown Court on Sept. 8.
Tyler J. Ryan, 28, of Boyd Street in Watertown was charged by city police on Sunday with petit larceny.
According to police records, Ryan allegedly stole tires and rims that were worth less than $1,000 from Cheney Tire.
Ryan was processed and released with an appearance ticket to Watertown City Court on Sept. 5.
Jake A. Wireman, 24, of Percy Chicks Drive in Black River was charged by city police on Sunday with trespass.
According to police records, Wireman allegedly entered and remained on the property of the Best Western on Washington Street which he had been previously banned from.
Wireman was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket answerable to the City of Watertown Court on Aug. 31.
John A. Lowden, Jr., 38, of Tilden Street in Watertown was charged by city police on Sunday with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, Lowden allegedly damaged the victim’s door lock that was valued at $65 during a domestic incident.
Lowden was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety, processed, and held pending arraignment at CAP Court on Aug. 20.
Michael A. Kahler, 23, of Great Gray Courts in Evans Mills was charged by city police on Wednesday with third-degree grand larceny, a felony.
According to police records, Kahler allegedly stole four sets of tires from Cheney Tire on State Street and resold them online without permission from the owner of the business.
Kahler was processed and held pending arraignment in the City of Watertown Court at the earliest available date/time.
