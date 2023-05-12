WATERTOWN — Sandra A. Blair, 59, of Arsenal Street in Watertown, was charged by city police on Wednesday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, Ms. Blair allegedly was yelling and making loud noises in the hallway of a hotel. Police also allege she continued yelling outside of the hotel in the parking lot.
Ms. Blair was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was released with an appearance ticket returnable to the City Court on May 30.
Corey M. Norton, 29, of William Street in Watertown, was charged by city police on Monday with petit larceny.
According to police records, Mr. Norton allegedly concealed two Feit cameras under his shirt and passed the point of sale without attempting to pay.
Mr. Norton was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket answerable to the City Court on May 22.
Jamey L. Vaughan, 43, of Franklin Street in Watertown, was charged by city police on Monday with a probation violation.
Mr. Vaughan was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and turned over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for processing. He was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building.
Alexis D. Richardson, 23, of Mill Street in Watertown, was charged by city police on Friday with endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of second-degree harassment, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, Ms. Richardson allegedly physically attacked other family members with a 2-year-old in close proximity, resulting in the child being knocked to the floor. Police also allege she punched her father several times.
Ms. Richardson also allegedly punched her 17-year-old brother in the head several times. Police further allege she damaged a bedroom door belonging to her mother by kicking the door causing the door frame and trim to break.
She was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was held pending arraignment in City Court on Saturday.
Ralph R. Shepherd III, 34, of Route 11 in Watertown, was charged by city police on Wednesday with second-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, Mr. Shepherd allegedly violated a stay away order of protection by going into the home of the protected party and touching the door handle.
Mr. Shepherd was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held for arraignment in City Court on Wednesday.
Rajsheem L. Richardson, 35, of Bradley Street in Watertown was charged by city police on Thursday with second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, Mr. Richardson allegedly remained in the dwelling of the protected party. He also allegedly refused to leave after being told to do so.
Mr. Richardson was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment.
William I. Netto, 44, of Pine Street in Watertown, was charged by city police on Tuesday with criminal mischief.
Mr. Netto was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket answerable in City Court on May 24.
Shycare J. Watkins, 23, of South Salina Street in Syracuse, was charged by city police on Tuesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a felony, and petit larceny.
According to police records, Mr. Watkins allegedly possessed a check that the payee was altered to read Shycare Watkins and had the intent to cash the check and receive the funds.
Police also allege Mr. Watkins cashed a fraudulent $646.44 check using trickery and knowing he was not entitled to the money.
Mr. Watkins was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment.
Ethan R. Maloney, 24, with no listed address was charged by city police on Monday with petit larceny.
Mr. Maloney was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment in the City Court on May 24.
Rodrick D. Jenkins, 36, with no listed address was charged by city police on Saturday with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, Mr. Jenkins allegedly damaged a Factory Street window valued at $960 by swinging his jacket through the air, which caused his phone to fly out of his jacket and strike the window, which caused a hole.
Mr. Jenkins was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket returnable to City Court on May 26.
Elizabeth-Ann M. Heyl, 23, of Carter Street Road in LaFargeville, was charged by city police on Sunday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, Ms. Heyl allegedly continuously and aggressively screamed obscenities and approached a male in an aggressive manner after being told to leave the area by officers.
Ms. Heyl was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and released with an appearance ticket answerable to City Court on May 26.
