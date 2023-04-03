Nichole A. Smith, 32, Gill Street, was charged by city police Friday with petit larceny.
According to police records, Ms. Smith placed Curad bandages that were valued at $13.47 on the checkout counter and then slid them off to the side out of the cashier’s view which resulted in the item not being cashed out. She then walked out of Kinney Drugs on Coffeen Street without paying, police said.
Ms. Smith was processed and released with an appearance ticket for city court.
Shane M. Tummons, 35, Arsenal Street, was charged by city police Sunday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, Mr. Tummons yelled at a man outside of Eclipse Lounge in an aggressive manner, and he made threatening gestures which caused a physical altercation.
Mr. Tummons was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and issued an appearance ticket for city court.
Ashton E. Vinson, 25, North Meadow Street, was charged by city police Sunday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, Mr. Vinson allegedly fought with another man in front of the Eclipse Lounge with several other people in the area.
Mr. Vinson was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was released with an appearance ticket for city court.
Edward R. Dragotta, 46, Route 11, was charged by city police Saturday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony.
According to police records, Mr. Dragotta had a dagger with the intent to use it unlawfully against another and has a prior second-degree criminal contempt conviction.
Mr. Dragotta was held pending arraignment in CAP Court.
Joshua C. Baker, 26, of LeRay Street, was charged by city police Saturday with petit larceny.
According to police records, Mr. Baker stole two boxes of Advil, a flex-wrap, and a Jollie bear, all totaling $38.20 from Kinney Drugs on Washington Street.
Mr. Baker was processed and released from the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building with an appearance ticket for city court.
Rodrick D. Jenkins, 36, no listed address, was charged by city police Friday with second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Mr. Jenkins threw urine on the victim’s lower body.
Mr. Jenkins was issued an appearance ticket for city court.
Leonard N. Testa, 41, South Orchard Street, was charged by city police Thursday with second-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, Mr. Testa violated an order of protection when he went to the protected party’s residence and engaged the party in conversation.
Mr. Testa was processed at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held pending arraignment.
Catherine M. Melhuish, 38, Bradley Street, was charged by city police Sunday with second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Ms. Melhuish struck the victim in the face with a broom, and threw food and cigarette butts on them.
Ms. Melhuish was issued a criminal summons, which orders her to appear in city court.
Charnah A.R. Edmonds, 23, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was charged by city police Sunday with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, a motor vehicle violation, a window tint violation and a windshield tint violation.
According to police records, Ms. Edmonds had a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun during a traffic stop.
Ms. Edmonds was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and held pending arraignment.
