Watertown police cruiser on May 29, 2021, in Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

Nichole A. Smith, 32, Gill Street, was charged by city police Friday with petit larceny.

According to police records, Ms. Smith placed Curad bandages that were valued at $13.47 on the checkout counter and then slid them off to the side out of the cashier’s view which resulted in the item not being cashed out. She then walked out of Kinney Drugs on Coffeen Street without paying, police said.

