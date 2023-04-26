WATERTOWN — Rachael A. James, 21, West Main Street, was charged by city police Sunday with second-degree assault, a felony.
According to police records, Ms. James prevented an emergency room assistant from restraining her while in the emergency room. Ms. James intentionally smashed her head on the victim’s right hand multiple times. Police say the victim had a torn tendon and two bones out of place, requiring surgery.
Ms. James was taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held pending an arraignment hearing.
Robert E. Rivera, 32, Bronson Street, was charged by city police Sunday with second-degree harassment, second-degree strangulation, a felony, and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.
Police say Mr. Rivera struck the victim in the face two times with his hand. Police also allege he applied pressure with both hands to the victim’s neck causing them to lose consciousness.
Police say he also refused to have his photographs and fingerprints taken while being processed for an arrest.
Mr. Rivera was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was held pending an arraignment hearing.
Kevin S. Woodward, 51, Mundy Street, was charged by city police on Friday with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and circumventing an interlock.
Mr. Woodward was processed roadside and released with an appearance ticket.
Joshua J. Case, 31, Lacona, was charged by city police on Thursday when police executed a bench warrant. No additional information was provided.
Mr. Case was held at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building pending arraignment Friday.
Leonard N. Testa, 41, no listed address, was charged by city police Monday with false personation, and police also executed a bench warrant.
According to police records, Mr. Testa allegedly provided a false name after being warned by police that he would be charged if he provided a false name.
Mr. Testa was released with an appearance ticket and turned over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on the bench warrant.
Pauley R. Buckey, 20, no listed address, was charged by city police Sunday with trespass.
According to police records, Mr. Buckey allegedly entered a Cross Street residence after being previously advised that he was banned from the property.
Mr. Buckey was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held pending arraignment.
Brandon J. Barnett, 29, Starbuck Avenue, was charged by city police April 18 with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, failure to obey traffic device, unsafe turn, driving a motor vehicle on or across a sidewalk, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, and an inadequate muffler.
According to police records, Mr. Barnett allegedly possessed a set of digital scales and 40 glassine envelopes of heroin and fentanyl with the intent to sell it.
Mr. Barnett was held pending arraignment.
Lisa M. Kish, 40, West Main Street, was charged by city police April 18 with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and second-degree assault, a felony.
According to police records, Ms. Kish allegedly repeatedly screamed and slammed a dining room chair after being told numerous times to cease her conduct during a domestic incident. Police say that while she was resisting arrest, officers had to direct Ms. Kish to the floor. As a result, an officer suffered physical injury when they struck their head on the leg of a wooden table which caused swelling, pain and a laceration that required medical attention.
Ms. Kish was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety where held pending arraignment.
Michael K. Gaston, 31, Maywood Terrace, was charged by city police April 18 with first-degree robbery, a felony, and fourth-degree grand larceny, also a felony.
According to police records, Mr. Gaston allegedly forcibly stole around $1,100 in cash from the victim while he and another man struck the victim with a pistol, and threatened to harm them with it.
Mr. Gaston was processed at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was held pending arraignment.
Bailey M. Decker, 24, Philadelphia, was charged by city police April 19 with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.
According to police records, Ms. Decker allegedly stole a 2012 GMC Sierra 1500 from the victim.
Ms. Decker was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was released with appearance tickets.
Susan M. Lantier, 71, West Main Street, was charged by city police April 17 with second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Ms. Lantier allegedly slapped the victim’s hand while trying to prevent them from recording her on a video recorder.
Ms. Lantier was processed and given criminal summons to appear in Watertown City Court on May 5.
Kevin T. Smith, 29, Factory Street, was charged by city police April 17 with second-degree burglary, a felony, and third-degree criminal mischief, also a felony.
According to police records, Mr. Smith allegedly intentionally knocked several glass objects off a shelf causing them to shatter which were valued at approximately $580. Police also allege he knowingly and unlawfully entered and remained in the Winslow Street residence with the intent to commit criminal mischief.
Mr. Smith was held pending arraignment.
Lisa M. Vanwormer, 42, West Main Street, was charged by city police Tuesday with second-degree reckless endangerment.
According to police records, Ms. Vanwormer allegedly threw a child’s ride-on toy car over the side of the Court Street Bridge causing it to land on Newell Street near a vehicle that was driving under the bridge.
Ms. Vanwormer was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
