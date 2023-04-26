Police Blotter

Watertown police cruiser on May 29, 2021, in Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — Rachael A. James, 21, West Main Street, was charged by city police Sunday with second-degree assault, a felony.

According to police records, Ms. James prevented an emergency room assistant from restraining her while in the emergency room. Ms. James intentionally smashed her head on the victim’s right hand multiple times. Police say the victim had a torn tendon and two bones out of place, requiring surgery.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.