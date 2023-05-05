WATERTOWN — Samantha L. Grooms, 37, of Eacho Drive in Watertown, was charged by city police on Thursday with petit larceny.
According to police records, Ms. Grooms allegedly stole $28.42 worth of merchandise from Kinney Drugs on Washington Street in Watertown.
Ms. Grooms was processed at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and released with an appearance ticket returnable to the City of Watertown Court on May 18.
Barry E. Haney, 36, of Flower Avenue East in Watertown, was charged by city police on Friday with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony.
According to police records, Mr. Haney allegedly damaged a television, lamp, and a cell phone with a combined value of $455 during a domestic dispute.
Mr. Haney was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment in CAP Court on Friday.
Isiaha L. Boaz, 25, with no listed address, was charged by city police on Friday with second-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, Mr. Boaz allegedly disobeyed a stay away order of protection.
Mr. Boaz was processed and held pending arraignment in City Court.
Ronald H. West, Jr., 47 of Emerson Place in Watertown, was charged by city police on Friday with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, Mr. West allegedly used a baseball bat to shatter a dresser mirror that was valued at $150 during a domestic incident.
Mr. West was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment in City Court on Friday.
