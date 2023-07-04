Police Blotter

Watertown police cruiser on May 29, 2021, in Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — Joshua A. Beaumont, 26, Coffeen Street, was charged by city police Monday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and resisting arrest.

According to police records, Beaumont allegedly possessed a dangerous instrument with the intent to use it unlawfully against another person. Police say he was previously convicted of third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle on July 1, 2021.

