WATERTOWN — Joshua A. Beaumont, 26, Coffeen Street, was charged by city police Monday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and resisting arrest.
According to police records, Beaumont allegedly possessed a dangerous instrument with the intent to use it unlawfully against another person. Police say he was previously convicted of third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle on July 1, 2021.
Police further allege Beaumont tried to prevent a uniformed police officer from arresting him.
Beaumont was processed and held pending arraignment at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building.
Paulette O. Wilsonguzman-Clement, 34, South Indiana Avenue, was charged by city police Sunday with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree assault, a felony.
According to police records, Wilsonguzman-Clement allegedly subjected a 15-year-old to what police describe as “excessive corporal punishment.” Police say she struck the child several times with a belt resulting in bruising and red marks to their arms, legs and buttocks and by burning their hand with a heated spoon causing a burn and blistering.
Wilsonguzman-Clement was processed and held.
Mekhi J. M. T. Wilsonguzman-Clement, 22, South Indiana Avenue, was also charged by city police on Sunday with endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree assault, a felony.
According to police records, Mekhi Wilsonguzman-Clement allegedly aided and abetted Paulette Wilsonguzman-Clement in subjecting a 15-year-old to what was described by police as “excessive corporal punishment” by striking the child several times with a belt that caused bruising and red marks to the child’s arms, legs and buttocks.
Mekhi Wilsonguzman-Clement was processed and held.
Tyler J. Wilkinson, 31, Bradley Street, was charged by city police Friday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree reckless endangerment.
According to police records, Wilkinson allegedly damaged a bedroom door belonging to the victim that had an approximate value of $100, by kicking in the door, causing it to break off the hinges and fall into the bedroom.
Police further allege Wilkinson threw a kitchen drawer at the victim almost striking them and their pet dog.
Wilkinson was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and held pending arraignment.
Casandra L. Tyre, 31, Stone Street, was charged by city police Sunday with third-degree falsely reporting an incident.
According to police records, Tyre allegedly reported to Jefferson County Dispatch that a maintenance worker kicked in the front door to her apartment when she knew the incident did not occur.
Tyre was processed and released.
Lucas A. Myers, 41, Route 3, was charged by city police Sunday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Myers allegedly pulled on the victim’s arm and clothing as they were trying to walk away.
Police further allege Myers damaged a windshield wiper on a vehicle owned by the victim by pulling on the wiper to crack the plastic coupling.
Brittani L. Patnode, 36, California Avenue, was charged by city police Sunday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, Patnode was allegedly seen fighting with another woman that caused several onlookers to try and pull her away while engaged in the violent course of conduct.
Patience N. Kersey, 41, of Quaker Avenue in Philadelphia, was charged by city police Sunday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, Kersey was allegedly observed striking a man in the head repeatedly with closed fists, which alarmed a large crowd of people in front of Whistler’s Tavern.
Kersey was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and issued an appearance ticket for City Court.
Morris P. Baker Jr., 64, Bradley Street, was charged by city police Friday with second-degree criminal contempt.
According to police records, Baker allegedly was observed in the presence of a protected party that has an active stay-away order of protection in place.
Baker was processed and held pending arraignment.
Kristina M. Hemingway, 39, no listed address, was charged by city police Friday when police executed a bench warrant.
Hemingway was turned over to state police.
Joshua E.F. Constance, 38, Carthage, was charged by city police Sunday when police executed a bench warrant.
Constance was processed and held pending appearance in City Court.
Caleb D. Butler, 18, Oswego, was charged by city police Saturday when police executed a bench warrant.
Butler was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was held pending arraignment.
Jared M. Rutty, 38, West Main Street, was charged by city police Saturday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, Rutty allegedly continued to yell in the parking lot of 336 W. Main St. after being told to stop.
Rutty was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building for processing and released with an appearance ticket for City Court.
Thomas H. Folsom, 38, no listed address, was charged by city police Saturday when police executed a bench warrant.
Folsom was processed and held pending appearance in City Court.
Kevin M. Stevens, 50, Smith Street, was charged by city police Saturday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, Stevens allegedly had to be held back by multiple people while trying to engage in a physical altercation despite being warned multiple times to calm down.
Stevens was issued an appearance ticket for City Court.
Julie A. Fuller, 61, South Rutland Street, was charged by city police Saturday with second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Fuller allegedly threw a lit cigarette at a uniformed patrol officer.
Fuller was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building, processed and released with an appearance ticket for City Court.
