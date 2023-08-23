WATERTOWN — Thomas C. Mackey, 38, Myrtle Avenue, Watertown, was charged by city police on Friday with fourth-degree larceny.
According to police records, Mackey allegedly was fronted $1,250 in cash from the victim to complete work on the victim’s residence and never went back to the residence to complete the work nor purchased any materials for the job.
Sandra A. Blair, 59, Route 12, Watertown, was charged by city police Aug. 16 when police executed a bench warrant.
Police say the underlying charges are for trespass and disorderly conduct.
Blair was held pending arraignment.
Margaret E. Webster, 34, no listed address, was charged by city police on Wednesday with petit larceny.
Jake A. Wireman, 24, Black River, was charged by city police on Sunday with trespass.
According to police records, Wireman allegedly entered and remained on the property of the Best Western on Washington Street which he had been previously banned from.
Wireman was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket for City Court on Aug. 31.
Christopher P. Carbone, 55, no listed address, was charged by city police Friday with second-degree criminal trespass.
According to police records, Carbone allegedly remained unlawfully at a Bellew Avenue residence knowing he did not have permission from the owner.
