WATERTOWN — Elvin B. Nieves, 31, of Factory Street in Watertown was charged by city police on Monday with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and first-degree public lewdness.
According to police records, Nieves allegedly exposed his genitals and grasped and shook his genitalia with his hands towards two juvenile females that were less than 16 years old for the purpose of alarming or seriously annoying the children at the Dollar Tree on Arsenal Street.
Police say the ages of the females were 11 and 9.
Nieves was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was held pending arraignment at Watertown City Court on Tuesday.
Elvin B. Nieves, 31, of Factory Street in Watertown was charged by city police on Monday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a felony, and second-degree menacing.
According to police records, Nieves allegedly possessed a kitchen knife with the intent to use it against another and was previously convicted of public lewdness on Nov. 29, 2022. Police further say that he pulled a knife on the victim, and pointed it at the victim in close proximity which placed them in fear of injury.
Nieves was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was held pending arraignment at Watertown City Court on Tuesday.
Shamik E. Hodge, 31, of West End Avenue in Carthage was charged by city police on Wednesday with a violation of probation.
Hodge was processed and turned over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Elizabeth A. Davenport, 32, of Stone Street in Watertown was charged by city police on Tuesday when police executed a bench warrant.
Davenport was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and turned over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
