Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — Elvin B. Nieves, 31, of Factory Street in Watertown was charged by city police on Monday with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and first-degree public lewdness.

According to police records, Nieves allegedly exposed his genitals and grasped and shook his genitalia with his hands towards two juvenile females that were less than 16 years old for the purpose of alarming or seriously annoying the children at the Dollar Tree on Arsenal Street.

