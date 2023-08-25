WATERTOWN — William B. Carter II, 31, of Alexandra Meadows, Watertown, was charged by city police on Wednesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
According to police records, Carter allegedly caused damage to a door and frame belonging to the victim by striking it with a blunt object.
Carter was released with an appearance ticket answerable on Sept. 7.
William P. Paquin, 52, with no listed address was charged by city police on Thursday with petit larceny.
According to police records, Paquin allegedly stole $1.84 worth of merchandise from a convenience store by concealing it under his shirt and leaving the store without paying.
Paquin was released with an appearance ticket answerable in the City of Watertown Court on Sept. 8.
