Trevor J. Skeldon, 28, Flower Avenue East, Watertown, was charged by city police on Tuesday with endangering the welfare of a child.
According to police records, Skeldon allegedly used heroin, which caused him to overdose while he was the sole guardian of his child, who is eight.
Skeldon was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where he was processed and released with an appearance ticket to appear in Watertown City Court on Sept. 25.
Cory L. Granger, 22, Superior Street, Watertown, was charged by city police on Monday with operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, and following too close.
Granger was processed at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and released with an appearance ticket answerable to the City of Watertown Court on Sept. 18.
Courtney N. Cain, 37, Factory Street, Watertown, was charged by city police on Wednesday when police executed a bench warrant.
Cain was held pending arraignment in City of Watertown Court on Wednesday.
Christopher J. Gregory, 22, no listed address, was charged by city police on Thursday with first-degree criminal contempt, a felony.
According to police records, Gregory allegedly violated the terms of an active stay-away order of protection when he contacted the protected party and was previously convicted of second-degree criminal contempt on July 13, 2023.
Gregory was held for arraignment in Watertown City Court on Thursday.
