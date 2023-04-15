WATERTOWN — Curtis J. Graff, 41 of State Street in Watertown, was charged by city police on Friday with second-degree criminal contempt, and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Mr. Graff allegedly followed his girlfriend around the house for about two hours for no legitimate reason and made comments such as “I should strangle you.”
Mr. Graff was processed at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held pending arraignment.
John S. Porco, 63, of Ohio Street in Watertown, was charged by city police on Thursday when police executed a bench warrant.
Mr. Porco was held pending appearance in City Court on Thursday.
Catherine M. Melhuish, 38, of Bradley Street in Watertown. was charged by city police on Thursday with third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle and resisting arrest.
According to police records, Ms. Melhuish allegedly rode in a 2018 Jeep Bearing knowing she did not have consent from the owner.
Police also allege she physically restricted officers as they were attempting to place her in handcuffs.
Ms. Melhuish was issued appearance tickets pending arraignment in CAP Court on Thursday.
Angel D. Barbarito, 40, of Ohio Street in Watertown, was charged by city police on Wednesday with second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Ms. Barbarito allegedly bit two Samaritan Medical Center staff members, one on the forearm breaking the skin and the other person on both of their hands also breaking the skin while being restrained at the hospital for being a disorderly patient.
Ms. Barbarito was served with a criminal summons for the charge returnable to City Court on Wednesday.
Courtney N. Cain, 37, of Factory Street in Watertown, was charged by city police on Friday with disorderly conduct.
According to police records, Ms. Cain allegedly was observed refusing to stop yelling obscenities at the Fastrac parking lot, which caused alarm to customers.
Ms. Cain was transported to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building where she was processed and issued an appearance ticket answerable to City Court on May 5.
Kimberly N. Lashure, 35, of Michigan Avenue in Watertown, was charged by city police on Thursday with endangering the welfare of a child.
According to police records, Ms. Lashure allegedly failed to secure her residence while knowingly having a 4-year-old son who routinely tries to leave. This also allegedly resulted in the child exiting the house for an unknown length of time in below freezing temperatures.
Police also say she allowed “the apartment to be in a deplorable condition” which they say was likely to be injurious to the physical welfare of the child.
Ms. Lashure was processed at the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and released with an appearance ticket answerable to the City of Watertown Court on May 3.
Derrick L. Mack, 29, of Factory Street in Watertown, was charged by city police on Wednesday with overdriving, torturing, and injuring an animal.
According to police records, Mr. Mack allegedly was observed on video throwing multiple punches at his dog while at the Dog Wash on Bradley Street.
Mr. Mack was processed and released with an appearance ticket returnable to City Court on May 2.
Javier R. Wisniewski, 36, of North Rutland Street in Watertown, was charged by city police on Wednesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree harassment.
According to police records, Mr. Wisniewski allegedly slapped the victim which damaged a pair of glasses that was valued at $185.
Mr. Wisniewski was processed and released with an appearance ticket answerable on April 26 in City Court.
