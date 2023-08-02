Man arrested in Malone on kidnapping charge
MALONE — A Bombay man was arrested a charged with a kidnapping and other charges following an incident in Malone, according to a news release from New York State Police.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Join now to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Six-day (Tuesday through Sunday) print subscribers of the Watertown Daily Times are eligible for full access to NNY360, the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times e-edition, all at no additional cost.
If you have an existing six-day print subscription to the Watertown Daily Times, please make sure your email address on file matches your NNY360 account email. You can sign up or manage your print subscription using the options below.
Don't hesitate! Start your digital-only membership today and not only receive full access to our premier news website NNY360.com but also to the NNY360 mobile app, and the Watertown Daily Times eEdition!
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Intro to NNY360
|$2.99
|for 30 days
|Monthly Digital Service
|$11.99
|for 30 days
|Yearly Digital Service
|$143.88
|for 365 days
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: August 2, 2023 @ 9:09 pm
Man arrested in Malone on kidnapping charge
MALONE — A Bombay man was arrested a charged with a kidnapping and other charges following an incident in Malone, according to a news release from New York State Police.
Kyle T. Riley, 26, was charged Wednesday with second-degree kidnapping, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree menacing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and aggravated family offense, police said.
According to police, on Tuesday, troopers responded to Route 37 in the town of Malone for a menacing complaint and an investigation determined the victim and Riley were driving in a vehicle when a verbal argument started.
Riley became irate about the situation and displayed a knife, police said, and he held the knife to the victim’s throat.
While at a stop sign, the victim was able to get out of the vehicle and run into a wooded area, police said, and the victim fell after striking a tree allowing Riley to grab the victim by the hair and drag the victim back to the vehicle. The victim was put back in the front seat of the vehicle, and Riley continued to display the knife, police said.
Riley arrived at a residence and got out of the vehicle, but demanded the victim stay in the vehicle, police said, and he started banging on the windows of the residence, and three individuals came outside, the victim got out of the vehicle, and ran into the residence requesting them to contact law enforcement.
Riley fled on foot, police said, and later was located by the Malone Police Department in the village of Malone. He was displaying a knife when the officers encountered him, police said, and Malone police tased Riley and detained him until state police arrived.
Riley was arrested and transported to the state police station in Malone for processing, was then arraigned in Bombay Town Court and remanded to Franklin County jail without bail, police said.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.