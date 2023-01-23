POTSDAM — Michael A. Peterson, 34, Brooklyn, was charged with five counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, and numerous vehicle and traffic law violations following a traffic stop on Lawrence Avenue in Potsdam, Monday.
According to the report, St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle operated by Mr. Peterson but he refused to stop. St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies and Potsdam Police Officers disabled the vehicle a short time. Mr. Peterson ran away on foot.
