CANTON —State police arrested Michael L. McRobbie, 37, Canton, Monday for third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
At around 2:15 p.m. Monday, troopers went to Old Dekalb Road in the town of Canton for a larceny complaint. According to police, an investigation determined Mr. McRobbie stole a blue 2021 Polaris Ranger UTV, crashed it into a tree, causing damage, and left it behind.
