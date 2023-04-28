Carthage man reported missing

CARTHAGE — Over the past few days, flyers have gone up throughout the villages of Carthage and West Carthage seeking information about a missing man.
Zachary Montgomery, 31, described as a nearly 6 foot tall Caucasian male with blue eyes and balding with light brown hair, wearing wire framed glasses and a beard, shorts, boots and a T-shirt, was last seen April 21 at about 10 a.m. on South Mechanic Street, heading toward State Street.
According to his cousin, Joseph Johnson, Mr. Montgomery, who lives with his mother on South Mechanic, normally sticks close to home, playing Xbox or card with friends and caring for his mother.
Mr. Johnson said they have contacted friends and police have contacted area hospitals to no avail.
According to Mr. Johnson of Watertown reports of sighting in the city have not been validated and that his father has searched the Lake Bonaparte area.
Carthage police said they have also searched vacant homes in the area.
Mr. Johnson said a group of friends and community members are organizing a search party, gathering at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Carthage Farmers Market Pavilion, Riverside Drive.
He said the group will search areas throughout the twin villages.
Anyone who has any information about Mr. Montgomery should contact Mr. Johnson at 315-842-2281 or call the local police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.