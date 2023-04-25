OSWEGATCHIE — Three men are facing drug charges after being found in possession of cocaine during a traffic stop on Lovejoy Road in the town of Oswegatchie Tuesday, according to sheriff’s deputies.
Deputies charged Nicholas Ladd, 40, Antwerp; Travis Finley, 38, Ogdensburg, and Walvi Dejesus, 41, Canton, each with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony.
