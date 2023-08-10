From staff reports
OGDENSBURG — An Ogdensburg man has been charged with stabbing another man to death on Patterson Street early Thursday morning.
Kenneth C. Durham, 44, of 316 Devillier St., was charged Thursday by city police with second-degree murder.
Police said in a statement that patrols received a report of a possible stabbing in the 400 block of Patterson Street and that further investigation revealed that during a verbal dispute, a 19-year-old male suffered a knife wound that resulted in his death.
The identity of the victim was not released, but he was described as an acquaintance of Durham.
Police said a manhunt ensued after the stabbing. They found Durham hiding in another person’s boat moored in a marina. He was taken into custody around 3 a.m. Thursday.
In addition to murder, Durham has been charged with third-degree possession of a weapon related to the alleged stabbing.
He is further charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, criminal obstruction of breathing, second-degree aggravated harassment, fourth-degree criminal mischief and two counts of second-degree harassment, with those charges stemming from several domestic disputes, according to police.
He was also wanted on a parole warrant. According to state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision information, Durham was sentenced to 15 years in state prison from St. Lawrence County Court in 2011 for a first-degree attempted-assault conviction and was released under parole supervision Feb. 16.
He was convicted in 2011 of seriously injuring a 2½-month-old girl by shaking her at his Terrace Park home in Morristown. The child suffered a broken skull, brain damage, fractured ribs and eye injuries, with family members saying at Durham’s May 2011 sentencing that the child was left permanently blind by the abuse.
Durham is also registered with the state as a Class 3 sex offender, the highest risk classification. He was sentenced in July 2002 in St. Lawrence County Court to serve a year in county jail on a third-degree rape conviction. He admitted having sex with a then-16-year-old girl in December 2001 in Fowler.
In March 2007, he was sentenced in County Court to one to three years in state prison for violating probation on a felony failure to register as a sex offender conviction. He was released in January 2010, according to state records.
Durham was arraigned in City Court at 4:15 p.m. Thursday on the murder and weapon possession counts and was remanded to the St. Lawrence County Jail without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday before Judge Marcia L. LeMay.
