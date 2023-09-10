ONEIDA — A house in Madison County was destroyed by a gas explosion early Saturday after a vehicle crashed into it, breaking off the gas meter at the house.
There is almost nothing left standing of the home on West Elm Street in Oneida. No one was injured.
Pieces of the house were blown into yards on either side of the home and across the street. Some debris landed on the roof of a house across the street.
Around 3 a.m. Saturday, a stolen small SUV crashed into the home between North Willow and Fitch streets, fire and police officials said.
Oneida Fire Chief Scott Jones said the broken gas line could not be turned off due to where the break happened so National Grid crews were called. The first crew that arrived couldn’t turn off the gas so a second crew was dispatched.
At about 6 a.m., something sparked the gas that had gathered in the home setting off the massive explosion, Jones said.
No one was injured because the home and six others had been evacuated shortly after 3 a.m. when fire officials determined they couldn’t immediately turn off the gas.
Seven households have been displaced, Jones said.
The blast was so strong police and firefighters hit the ground for safety, said Oneida Police Sgt. Mike Burgess. Debris was falling all around them as they rushed to get away.
“There was no warning,” Burgess said.
The driver of the car, who has not been identified at this time, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, officials said. No charges have been filed yet, but the investigation is continuing, Burgess said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.