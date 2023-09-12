MALONE — Five people are facing kidnapping charges after a hostage incident Sept. 4 in the village.
Justin W. Feimann, 36, Danielle M. LaVare, 35, Ryan A. LaVare, 36, John A. Patterson, 39, and Timothy C. Ropas, 28, all of Malone, were arrested by law enforcement Sunday, according to Village Police Chief William T. Andre.
All five arrested individuals were charged with second-degree kidnapping.
“It was not what is generally thought of as kidnapping. Really what happened was there was a drug dispute and the person was basically taken hostage for a period of time and the group of people that did this demanded money,” Andre said. “They were released and are safe. The five individuals involved have all been arrested and they are all in Franklin County Jail.”
The Malone Village Police received a report of a possible kidnapping in the village, indicating the alleged victim, a 34-year-old woman, was abducted and held for a period of time, according to the release.
Village police conducted an investigation into the report with the assistance of the state police, the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, and the Tri-County Special Response Team, leading to the arrests, according to the release.
All of the arrested individuals were arraigned in Malone Town Court and remanded to the custody of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Andre was in attendance at a village trustees’ meeting Monday evening, and addressed the kidnapping incident with the board.
“We coordinated with Major Leon, who is the head of the special response team, it’s a tri-county SWAT,” Andre said. “We have to speak with him to make sure it meets their danger matrix, to come and perform the operation. Because there were potentially firearms involved we were able to get their assistance at about 8 p.m., yesterday and execute a search warrant there.”
Andre said the hostage was not injured.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to an email from Andre.
More information may be released at the conclusion of the investigation, according to Andre.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.