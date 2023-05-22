STOCKHOLM — A Potsdam man faces a vehicular manslaughter charge after being involved in a UTV accident in which his wife died.
State police report that Steven F. Dow, 36 and his wife, Kristie Jo Dow, 34, both of Potsdam, were southbound Saturday afternoon in a 2021 Honda Talon UTV on Skinnerville Road just before 5 p.m.
Police said Mr. Dow lost control of the vehicle, causing it to roll over.
Ms. Dow was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, Mr. Dow failed field sobriety tests, was arrested and taken to the state police station in Canton.
Police charged Mr. Dow with second-degree vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and he was issued an unregistered motor vehicle ticket.
Mr. Dow was arraigned in Stockholm Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He has a court date of June 21.
Local fire and rescue responders and a St. Lawrence County coroner were on the scene, according to state police.
