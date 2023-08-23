MALONE — A Malone man is facing several charges after pointing a shotgun at a neighbor, according to a news release from state police.
Troopers arrested Jack W. Riley, 38, on Tuesday and charged him with harassment, menacing, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment, according to the release issued Wednesday.
At around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to Windmill Lane in the town of Malone for a menacing complaint. An investigation determined Riley and the victim were having a verbal altercation and neighbors overheard them yelling, police said. The neighbors went to check on the victim regarding the situation.
When the neighbors started questioning Riley, he became more upset, police said, and went inside the residence and retrieved a shotgun. Riley pointed the shotgun at one of the neighbors and made threatening remarks, at which point neighbors contacted law enforcement, police. said.
Riley was arraigned in Town Court and released, according to police.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.