LAWRENCE — A Massena man has been charged with fleeing from state police last week. State police charged Gregory P. Baxter, 40, with first-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and ticketed him for multiple vehicle and traffic violations.
They said the incident occurred around 11:06 p.m. July 21 when they observed a blue 2011 Ford F250 traveling at a high rate of speed on County Route 52 in the town of Lawrence. The trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, but Baxter allegedly failed to comply and a pursuit was initiated.
Troopers said the pursuit lasted for about 12 miles before ending near the intersection of state Highway 458 and Dave Mills Road when Baxter failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and overturn.
When they responded to the overturned vehicle, they said Baxter was not in the vehicle, but had fled into the wooded area. A state police K9 unit responded to the scene, along with the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s K9 to attempt to locate Baxter. He was eventually located around 9 a.m. July 22, walking down state Highway 458. He was provided medical attention and taken to Canton-Potsdam Hospital for a large laceration on his arm before being released from the hospital.
He was processed on Thursday in Massena and released with tickets returnable in Lawrence and Hopkinton town courts at later dates in August.
