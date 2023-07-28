Man charged with fleeing from police

LAWRENCE — A Massena man has been charged with fleeing from state police last week. State police charged Gregory P. Baxter, 40, with first-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and ticketed him for multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

They said the incident occurred around 11:06 p.m. July 21 when they observed a blue 2011 Ford F250 traveling at a high rate of speed on County Route 52 in the town of Lawrence. The trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, but Baxter allegedly failed to comply and a pursuit was initiated.

