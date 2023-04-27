MASSENA — A 29-year-old Massena man was sent to the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail following the execution of a search warrant.
The Massena Police Department charged Jordan J. Page with two felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (narcotic intent to sell), felony fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (narcotic more than one-eighth ounce), and misdemeanor counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia (scales), and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia (packaging).
