NORFOLK — A Massena man was sent to the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, following a traffic stop Wednesday in the town of Norfolk.
State police charged Corey M. Mossow, 44, with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon: assault rifle, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon: large capacity ammunition feeding device, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Police said that about 1:33 a.m. they observed a gold 2008 Chevrolet Impala fail to dim its high beam lights on Mill Street in the town of Norfolk. They initiated a traffic stop and while interviewing Mossow, the driver, they detected that he was allegedly showing signs of impairment and he failed a standard field sobriety test.
In addition, police said a search of Mossow revealed that he was in possession of drug paraphernalia, which was identified as Suboxone, Xanax and Methylphenidate Hydrochloride pills. A search of the vehicle determined he was in possession of an AR-15 firearm with no serial number located on the weapon.
He was sent to the county jail on $1,000 cash or $5,000 bond following arraignment in Norfolk Town Court.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.