Massena man jailed on drug, weapon counts

NORFOLK — A Massena man was sent to the St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, following a traffic stop Wednesday in the town of Norfolk.

State police charged Corey M. Mossow, 44, with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon: assault rifle, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon: large capacity ammunition feeding device, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

