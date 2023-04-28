NORFOLK — State police charged Daniel R. Grant, 33, Norfolk, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance in a non-original container and driving while intoxicated-impaired with drugs on Thursday. He was also issued vehicle and traffic tickets.
According to a police report, around 2:48 a.m., Thursday, troopers observed a black 2017 Chevrolet Trax parked at the intersection of Hull Road and State Route 56 in Colton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.