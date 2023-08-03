Prison for Norfolk sex offender

NORFOLK — A Norfolk man will spend more than a year in federal prison for failing to update his sex offender registration.

John Arthur Nolan III, 48, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 months in federal prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a special assessment of $100.

