NORFOLK — A Norfolk man will spend more than a year in federal prison for failing to update his sex offender registration.
John Arthur Nolan III, 48, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 months in federal prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a special assessment of $100.
As part of his previously entered plea, Nolan admitted that he was previously convicted of unlawful sexual activity with minors in Florida. That required him to register as a sex offender for 25 years, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York.
Nolan further admitted that he moved from Pennsylvania to New York in July 2022 and failed to notify either Pennsylvania or New York of his change in residence from that time until his arrest in October of that year.
This case was investigated by the United States Marshals Service Sex Offender Investigation Branch and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey J.L. Brown.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.