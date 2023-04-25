Ogdensburg man charged with drug possession, petit larceny

OGDENSBURG — State police charged Tanner L. Delarge, 26, Ogdensburg, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and petit larceny on Sunday in Ogdensburg.
State police state that at the 711 on New York Avenue at 3:45 p.m., they observed a suspicious male, identified as Delarge, who had an active warrant with the Ogdensburg Police Department. After detaining Delarge, state police report that he was found in possession of drug paraphernalia that was identified as heroin/fentanyl. He was additionally charged with petit larceny for an incident on April 5 at Perry’s Place, State Highway 68, town of Oswegatchie, where he allegedly stole merchandise valued at $47.97.
