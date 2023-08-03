Ogdensburg man gets 24 years on child sex counts

CANTON — An Ogdensburg man will spend more than two decades in state prison after having been previously convicted for child sex crimes.

William Laflair, 55, was sentenced in St. Lawrence County Court on Thursday to 24 years behind bars, to be followed by 10 years of post-release supervision.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.