CANTON — An Ogdensburg man will spend more than two decades in state prison after having been previously convicted for child sex crimes.
William Laflair, 55, was sentenced in St. Lawrence County Court on Thursday to 24 years behind bars, to be followed by 10 years of post-release supervision.
He had been convicted in May on four felony counts of first-degree sexual abuse and two misdemeanor counts of child endangerment.
Evidence at the trial established that Laflair sexually abused a child on several occasions over five years, beginning when the child was under age 5, St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary M. Pasqua said in a statement.
Assistant district attorneys Joshua Haberkornhalm and Matthew Peabody prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Ogdensburg City Police Department and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
