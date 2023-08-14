OGDENSBURG — After less than a month of being open to the public, the Greenbelt’s newest playground has been vandalized.
Graffiti was sprayed in multiple spots at the nautical themed playground. The vandalism was discovered Saturday morning and it is thought it took place sometime overnight.
Ogdensburg police have been contacted and a report has been filed.
“It’s upsetting to receive pictures of vandalism already happening to the new playground. If anyone saw activity regarding this last night, please contact the Dobisky Center at 315-393-1980. Cameras WILL be installed!” a Facebook post from Ogdensburg City Recreation page stated Saturday morning.
This is the latest in a rash of vandalism in Ogdensburg over the summer. The Charles W. Kelly memorial at Kelly Park has been damaged several times and historic Horwood stained glass was recently damaged at Notre Dame Church by thrown rocks.
Ogdensburg Recreation held a grand opening of the playground on July 13.
The playground is one of the many highlights of a massive $12.5 million project along the city’s Greenbelt as part of the state’s Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) which was implemented by previous Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in 2019 after flooding along the shores of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River caused massive amounts of damage to many communities. The program focuses on projects aimed at increasing the resilience of shoreline communities by strengthening infrastructure and promoting economic development.
The ship-themed playground replaces Kids Kingdom which was torn down last fall.
While the playground and court facilities are open, the rest of Morrisette Park and the Greenbelt is still closed to the public as general contractor TJ Fiacco continues work in that area.
